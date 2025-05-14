Rangers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Rangers vs Rockies Game Info

Texas Rangers (22-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-35)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and COLR

Rangers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-235) | COL: (+194)

TEX: (-235) | COL: (+194) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105)

TEX: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 2-2, 3.13 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-6, 5.77 ERA

The Rangers will call on Patrick Corbin (2-2) versus the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela (1-6). Corbin and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Corbin has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 2-6-0 ATS record in Senzatela's eight starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 2-6 in Senzatela's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (68%)

Rangers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +194 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -235 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -114 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -105.

Rangers vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rangers-Rockies on May 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (73.7%) in those contests.

Texas has been listed as a favorite of -235 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 43 chances this season.

The Rangers are 25-18-0 against the spread in their 43 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 6-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.8% of those games).

Colorado is 3-13 (winning just 18.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-24-1).

The Rockies are 14-27-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 32 hits and an OBP of .348, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .484.

He is 67th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Langford will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .871, fueled by an OBP of .397 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He's batting .319.

Josh Jung has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Jung has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has five home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 44 hits with a .354 on-base percentage and a .497 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rockies. He's batting .299.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Goodman enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs.

Jordan Beck is hitting .264 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Ryan McMahon has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .214.

Mickey Moniak has four doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .219.

Rangers vs Rockies Head to Head

5/13/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/12/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/11/2024: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/10/2024: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/21/2023: 13-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2023: 11-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2023: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/24/2022: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2022: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2022: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

