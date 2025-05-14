Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals.
Astros vs Royals Game Info
- Houston Astros (21-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-19)
- Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and FDSKC
Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | KC: (+108)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 3-3, 3.57 ERA
The Astros will look to Colton Gordon versus the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (3-3). Gordon did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Royals are 5-3-0 against the spread when Lorenzen starts. The Royals are 3-3 in Lorenzen's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Astros vs Royals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Royals reveal Houston as the favorite (-126) and Kansas City as the underdog (+108) on the road.
Astros vs Royals Spread
- The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Astros are +158 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -192.
Astros vs Royals Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Royals game on May 14, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.
Astros vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Astros have won in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Houston has been victorious 11 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 18 of 41 chances this season.
- The Astros have posted a record of 22-19-0 against the spread this season.
- The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 12-13 in those games.
- Kansas City has a record of 7-9 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (43.8%).
- The Royals have played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-28-1).
- The Royals have a 23-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Jeremy Pena has 47 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .456, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 56th in slugging.
- Pena hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.
- Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 39 hits. He's batting .265 while slugging .422.
- His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 71st.
- Jake Meyers has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.369/.427.
- Meyers takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
- Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 41 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .378.
- Altuve has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles and a walk.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 53 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .312).
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 20th in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .289. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- He is currently 29th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .225 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Jonathan India has eight doubles, a home run and 21 walks while batting .245.
Astros vs Royals Head to Head
- 5/13/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/12/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/27/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/26/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
