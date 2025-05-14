Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (21-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | KC: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192)

HOU: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 3-3, 3.57 ERA

The Astros will look to Colton Gordon versus the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (3-3). Gordon did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Royals are 5-3-0 against the spread when Lorenzen starts. The Royals are 3-3 in Lorenzen's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Royals reveal Houston as the favorite (-126) and Kansas City as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Astros are +158 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -192.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Royals game on May 14, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious 11 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 18 of 41 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 22-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 12-13 in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 7-9 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (43.8%).

The Royals have played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-28-1).

The Royals have a 23-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 47 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .456, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 56th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 39 hits. He's batting .265 while slugging .422.

His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Jake Meyers has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.369/.427.

Meyers takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 41 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Altuve has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles and a walk.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 53 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .312).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .289. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .225 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.

Jonathan India has eight doubles, a home run and 21 walks while batting .245.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

5/13/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/12/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

