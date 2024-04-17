Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (9-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SportsNet PT

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-156) | PIT: (+132)

NYM: (-156) | PIT: (+132) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Mets) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 1-0, 4.20 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Severino (1-1) for the Mets and Bailey Falter (1-0) for the Pirates. When Severino starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Severino's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates covered in each of Falter's three starts with a set spread. The Pirates have played when named the moneyline underdog for three of Falter's starts this season, and they won every time.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.6%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

The Mets vs Pirates moneyline has New York as a -156 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +132 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Pirates are -170 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +138.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Pirates game on April 17 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has played as a favorite of -156 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have an 8-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Pirates have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-8-0).

The Pirates have covered 64.7% of their games this season, going 11-6-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (18) this season while batting .269 with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .567.

He is 76th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Brandon Nimmo has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .203 and slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 147th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Starling Marte has hit two homers with a team-high .386 SLG this season.

Jeff McNeil has been key for New York with 11 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .308.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a slugging percentage of .405, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Connor Joe leads his team with 16 hits. He has a batting average of .291 while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ke'Bryan Hayes a has .392 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Jack Suwinski has a double, two home runs and eight walks while batting .185.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

4/16/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/7/2022: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/7/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/6/2022: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/18/2022: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 8/16/2023: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/14/2023: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

