Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

The New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Thursday.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (44-24) vs. Washington Nationals (30-37)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and MASN

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-215) | WSH: (+180)

NYM: (-215) | WSH: (+180) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-108) | WSH: +1.5 (-111)

NYM: -1.5 (-108) | WSH: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 6-3, 1.59 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-3, 4.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-3) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (3-3) will get the nod for the Nationals. Senga and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Senga's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4). When Soroka starts, the Nationals have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Soroka's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Nationals reveal New York as the favorite (-215) and Washington as the underdog (+180) on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Nationals. The Mets are -108 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -111.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The Mets-Nationals contest on June 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 34, or 70.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 67 opportunities.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 37-30-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 53 total times this season. They've finished 27-26 in those games.

Washington is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 64 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-32-1).

The Nationals have a 35-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 77 hits and an OBP of .399 to go with a slugging percentage of .592. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .302 batting average, as well.

He ranks 16th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, six home runs, four walks and 20 RBIs.

Juan Soto is batting .252 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .387.

His batting average is 94th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Soto heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .526 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.351/.485.

Lindor enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 12 home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Nimmo brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 69 hits with a .369 on-base percentage and a .528 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .274.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is batting .264 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 65th, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

