Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (22-11) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-19)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Coverage: FDSMW and WPIX

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | STL: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162)

NYM: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 1-3, 4.68 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Blade Tidwell and the Cardinals will counter with Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.68 ERA). Tidwell did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Cardinals have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Fedde's starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (56%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and New York is +134 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Mets-Cardinals contest on May 4 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 16-6 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 32 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 18-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've gone 10-13 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, St. Louis has a 4-8 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-13-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 14-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 40 hits and an OBP of .473, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .664. He's batting .345.

He ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .258 with eight doubles, five home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.361/.473.

Brandon Nimmo has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .254 with six doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with 40 hits and a .386 OBP, with a team-leading .483 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nolan Arenado is batting .237 with nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Victor Scott II has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .273.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/2/2025: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/7/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/6/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

