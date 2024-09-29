Mets vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mets vs Brewers Game Info

New York Mets (87-72) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-68)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Mets vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-146) | MIL: (+124)

NYM: (-146) | MIL: (+124) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+116) | MIL: +1.5 (-140)

NYM: -1.5 (+116) | MIL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 9-3, 3.08 ERA vs Colin Rea (Brewers) - 12-5, 4.17 ERA

The Mets will look to David Peterson (9-3) versus the Brewers and Colin Rea (12-5). Peterson and his team are 13-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peterson's team has won 76.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-3). When Rea starts, the Brewers are 15-11-0 against the spread. The Brewers are 7-6 in Rea's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Brewers reveal New York as the favorite (-146) and Milwaukee as the underdog (+124) despite being the home team.

Mets vs Brewers Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Mets are +116 to cover, and the Brewers are -140.

Mets vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Brewers contest on Sept. 29 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 55, or 59.1%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 21-10 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 78 of their 154 opportunities.

The Mets are 76-78-0 against the spread in their 154 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 53.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-31).

Milwaukee has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 160 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-70-10).

The Brewers have collected an 84-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 165 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .491. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 20th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 101st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .224 with a .398 slugging percentage and 87 RBI this year.

Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .253 with 63 walks and 63 runs scored.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated 167 hits with a .365 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Brewers. He's batting .281.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .252 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers with 144 hits.

Brice Turang is hitting .254 with 24 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 walks.

Mets vs Brewers Head to Head

9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/29/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/27/2023: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/26/2023: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

