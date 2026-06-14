Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets playing the Atlanta Braves.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (31-39) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-24)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and BravesVsn

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-120) | ATL: (+102)

NYM: (-120) | ATL: (+102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168)

NYM: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 4-5, 4.04 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-3, 2.66 ERA

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (4-5) for the Mets and Bryce Elder (5-3) for the Braves. Peralta's team is 6-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Peralta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-5. When Elder starts, the Braves are 6-8-0 against the spread. The Braves have a 2-2 record in Elder's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.5%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +102 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Braves are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

Mets versus Braves on June 14 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 24, or 50%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 18 of 42 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 69 opportunities.

The Mets are 28-41-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have an 8-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Atlanta has gone 7-2 (77.8%).

The Braves have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-33-3).

The Braves have covered 59.4% of their games this season, going 41-28-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 56 hits and an OBP of .378, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Soto has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.361) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .236 with an on-base percentage of .283.

He is 106th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bichette brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Carson Benge has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.316/.386.

Marcus Semien has eight home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up 74 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .270 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads his team with a .444 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is batting .303 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 11 walks.

Mauricio Dubon has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .259.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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