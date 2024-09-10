Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Mets vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Mets (79-65) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-77)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-122) | TOR: (+104)

NYM: (-122) | TOR: (+104) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164)

NYM: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 9-1, 2.75 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 9-13, 4.30 ERA

The probable starters are David Peterson (9-1) for the Mets and Chris Bassitt (9-13) for the Blue Jays. Peterson and his team have a record of 12-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Peterson's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-2). The Blue Jays have a 13-15-0 ATS record in Bassitt's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 4-11 record in Bassitt's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (55.6%)

Mets vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +104 underdog at home.

Mets vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +136 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -164.

The over/under for the Mets versus Blue Jays game on Sept. 10 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Mets vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (58.3%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 38 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 139 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 68-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have a 22-47 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Toronto has gone 19-34 (35.8%).

The Blue Jays have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-66-3).

The Blue Jays have gone 71-69-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (158) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 62 walks, while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 101st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in the major leagues.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Jesse Winker has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an on-base percentage of .395, a slugging percentage of .551, and has 177 hits, all club-highs for the Blue Jays (while batting .322).

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

George Springer is batting .221 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 127th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho has 21 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks while batting .214.

Ernie Clement has 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .262.

Mets vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/9/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2023: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

