Met Gala 2025 Betting Odds: Which Designer Will LeBron James, Zendaya, and Rihanna Wear?

One of the biggest nights in art, fashion, and celebrity pop culture will be making its return soon. The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place Monday, May 5th!

Met Gala Fashion Betting Odds

The Met Gala has a theme every year that is linked to the Costume Institute's upcoming spring exhibition. For 2025, the theme will be "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code described as "Tailored for You."

The bets below will be settled based on the designer the celebrity is wearing on the red carpet of the Met Gala. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void. Odds as of April 29th.

Which Designer Will LeBron James Wear To Met Gala?

LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair of the Met Gala, along with a few other notable athletes including Simon Biles, Lewis Hamilton, and Angel Reese.

This will be LeBron's first Met Gala red carpet appearance, so many are wondering who he'll be wearing to one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Here are the current betting odds for which designer LeBron will rock.

Which Designer Will LeBron James Wear To Met Gala? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Thom Browne +125 Gucci +550 Saint Laurent +600 LaQuan Smith +700 Rick Owens +700 Tom Ford +750 Ozwald Boateng +750 View Full Table ChevronDown

Which Designer Will Zendaya Wear To Met Gala?

Zendaya has supplied us with some of the most memorable Met Gala looks in her six times attending the event and was even named a co-chair in 2024.

What does Zendaya, and her famous stylist Law Roach, have up their sleeves this year? Let's take a look at the odds.

Which Designer Will Zendaya Wear To Met Gala? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Louis Vuitton +380 Balmain +410 Sergio Hudson +430 Virgil Abloh +500 Pyer Moss +550 Ozwald Boateng +600 Ferragamo +700 View Full Table ChevronDown

Which Designer Will Rihanna Wear To Met Gala?

Rihanna has been a consistent presence at the Met Gala. She's attended 10 times and reportedly missed last year's event because of the flu.

With partner A$AP Rocky acting as a Met Gala committee co-chair, it will be exciting to see what Rihanna's returning look will be.

Which Designer Will Rihanna Wear To Met Gala? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Louis Vuitton +310 Sergio Hudson +410 Virgil Abloh +490 Ozwald Boateng +520 Grace Wales Bonner +610 Christopher John Rogers +610 Bianca Sanders +730 View Full Table ChevronDown

Meta Gala Attendance and Announcement Odds

Outside of the fashion, the Met Gala is often a time for celebrities to make a statement or introduce a new romance. FanDuel Sportsbook has odds based on some of the big stories in pop culture right now.

Will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Announce Their Engagement At The Met Gala 2025?

Rihanna and A$AP are no strangers to making a big announcement on a world stage.

The couple welcomed their second child in 2023, just a few months after Rihanna announced her pregnancy during Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Will we be seeing a ring flashed on the red carpet? Here are the betting odds.

Will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Announce Their Engagement At The Met Gala 2025? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Yes +310 No -650

Settled "yes" if A$AP Rocky or Rihanna confirm they are engaged on May 5th, 2025.

Total Kardashians/Jenners To Attend The Met Gala 2025

The Kardashian/Jenner crew have been a staple of the Met Gala for a decade, ever since Kim made the family's debut back in 2013. Since then, we've seen every family member walk the red carpet at least once.

If you want to bet on how many Kardashians/Jenners will be in attendance this year, check out the betting odds below.

Total Kardashians/Jenners To Attend The Met Gala 2025 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Zero +3500 3+ -650 4+ -110 5+ +440 6+ +2500

Settled on the total Kardashians and Jenners who are photographed on the Met Gala Steps and physically in attendance on May 5, 2025.

Who Will Attend The Met Gala Together?

While this is a night centered around art and culture, we can't deny that many will be wondering who certain celebrities will have by their side.

Do you have a hunch on what couples will be attending the Gala together?

Who Will Attend The Met Gala Together? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Tom Holland and Zendaya -400 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban -142 Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet -122 Dua Lipa and Callum Turner +110 Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld +138 Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco +138 Emily Blunt and John Krasinski +154 View Full Table ChevronDown

Settled on being photographed together on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025. All bets action.

Where Can I Bet On the Met Gala?

Betting on the Met Gala is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

