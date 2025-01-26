Memphis vs UAB Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26

The Memphis Tigers (15-4, 5-1 AAC) will host the UAB Blazers (12-7, 5-1 AAC) after winning four straight home games.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Before making a bet on Sunday's Memphis-UAB spread (Memphis -9.5) or over/under (155.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Memphis vs. UAB: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis is 9-10-0 ATS this season.

UAB has put together an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Tigers have played worse when playing at home, covering three times in nine home games, and three times in six road games.

The Blazers have performed better against the spread away (3-1-0) than at home (4-7-0) this year.

Memphis has won once against the spread in conference games this year.

UAB's AAC record against the spread is 5-1-0.

Memphis vs. UAB: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (83.3%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -465 or shorter on the moneyline.

UAB has put together a 1-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Blazers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 82.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Memphis vs. UAB Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis has a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.8 points per game. It is putting up 77.8 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball and is giving up 73 per outing to rank 227th in college basketball.

PJ Haggerty is second in the nation with a team-leading 22.1 points per game.

UAB outscores opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 84.8 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and allowing 75.3 per outing, 282nd in college basketball) and has a +181 scoring differential.

Yaxel Lendeborg is 119th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.8 points per game.

The Tigers grab 32.3 rebounds per game (184th in college basketball) compared to the 31.6 of their opponents.

Dain Dainja leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball action).

The Blazers pull down 37.5 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while conceding 30.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Lendeborg averages 10.1 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) to lead the Blazers.

Memphis' 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 178th in college basketball, and the 90.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 138th in college basketball.

The Blazers rank 51st in college basketball with 102.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 151st defensively with 90.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

