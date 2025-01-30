Memphis vs Tulane Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

The Tulane Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 AAC) will host the Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) after winning five straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse

Memphis vs. Tulane Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (64.4%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Memphis-Tulane spread (Memphis -7.5) or total (150.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Memphis vs. Tulane: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has put together a 10-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tulane has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Tulane is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 2-7 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Tigers own a worse record against the spread in home games (4-6-0) than they do in road games (3-3-0).

Against the spread, the Green Wave have an identical winning percentage (.667) at home (6-3-0 record) and on the road (4-2-0).

Memphis has two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Tulane's AAC record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Memphis vs. Tulane: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been victorious in 11, or 84.6%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 7-2 when favored by -285 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Tulane has won three of the eight games it was the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

The Green Wave have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer in three chances.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Tulane Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.0 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

Memphis' leading scorer, PJ Haggerty, is second in the nation averaging 22.1 points per game.

Tulane outscores opponents by 8.0 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and giving up 68.6 per contest, 92nd in college basketball) and has a +160 scoring differential.

Tulane's leading scorer, Kaleb Banks, ranks 89th in college basketball, scoring 17.5 points per game.

The Tigers pull down 32.4 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) compared to the 31.4 of their opponents.

Dain Dainja is 233rd in college basketball play with 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Green Wave accumulate rank 198th in college basketball. Their opponents record 32.6.

Banks is 120th in college basketball with 7.4 rebounds per game, leading the Green Wave.

Memphis ranks 149th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st in college basketball defensively with 90.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Green Wave rank 114th in college basketball with 98.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 83rd defensively with 88.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!