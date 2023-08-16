FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Memphis Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Memphis Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The Memphis Tigers, who are currently unranked, are 4-1 on the season. For additional details on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Memphis 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Bethune-CookmanSeptember 2W 56-14--
2@ Arkansas StateSeptember 9W 37-3Tigers (-20.5)57.5
3NavySeptember 14W 28-24Tigers (-13.5)47.5
4@ MissouriSeptember 23L 34-27Tigers (-6.5)51.5
5Boise StateSeptember 30W 35-32Tigers (-2.5)58.5
7TulaneOctober 13L 31-21Green Wave (-4.5)54.5
8@ UABOctober 21---
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Memphis Last Game

The Tigers get ready for their next game after a 31-21 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in their last outing. In that game against the Green Wave, Seth Henigan had 321 yards on 24-of-43 passing (55.8%) for the Tigers, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Sutton Smith toted the rock four times for 22 yards (5.5 yards per carry). He also had two receptions for nine yards. DeMeer Blankumsee led the receiving charge against the Green Wave, hauling in six passes for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Memphis Betting Insights

  • Memphis has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Tigers have not yet lost a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

See even more stats and analysis about Memphis on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Memphis Tigers on FanDuel today!