2023 Memphis Football Odds and Schedule

The Memphis Tigers, who are currently unranked, are 4-1 on the season. For additional details on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Memphis 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Bethune-Cookman September 2 W 56-14 - - 2 @ Arkansas State September 9 W 37-3 Tigers (-20.5) 57.5 3 Navy September 14 W 28-24 Tigers (-13.5) 47.5 4 @ Missouri September 23 L 34-27 Tigers (-6.5) 51.5 5 Boise State September 30 W 35-32 Tigers (-2.5) 58.5 7 Tulane October 13 L 31-21 Green Wave (-4.5) 54.5 8 @ UAB October 21 - - - View Full Table

Memphis Last Game

The Tigers get ready for their next game after a 31-21 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in their last outing. In that game against the Green Wave, Seth Henigan had 321 yards on 24-of-43 passing (55.8%) for the Tigers, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Sutton Smith toted the rock four times for 22 yards (5.5 yards per carry). He also had two receptions for nine yards. DeMeer Blankumsee led the receiving charge against the Green Wave, hauling in six passes for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Memphis Betting Insights

The Tigers have not yet lost a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

