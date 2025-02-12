Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (28-26) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (27-26) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4.5 233.5 -188 +158

Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (66%)

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 26-26-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 27-25-2 against the spread this season.

Warriors games have gone over the total 27 times out of 54 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over 53.7% of the time (29 out of 54 games with a set point total).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 28 games when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 25 games when playing on the road.

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 28 home matchups (53.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 25 games (48%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (14-11-1) than on the road (13-14-1) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (42.3%, 11 of 26) compared to away (64.3%, 18 of 28).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 23.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game (first in NBA).

Buddy Hield averages 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Trayce Jackson-Davis' numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 57% from the field.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 53.3% from the floor.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.2 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.5 points, 2.4 boards and 3.7 assists. He is draining 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Klay Thompson provides the Mavericks 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Mavericks are receiving 11.2 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.