Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: SCHN and KFAA

The Houston Rockets (32-19) are underdogs (+4) in their attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (27-25) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on SCHN and KFAA. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -4 227.5 -186 +156

Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (50%)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 26 times this season (26-25-1).

Against the spread, the Rockets are 29-21-1 this year.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 28 times out of 51 chances.

Rockets games this year have hit the over 28 times in 51 opportunities (54.9%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 24 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 28 opportunities in road games.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in 10 of 24 home matchups (41.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 28 games (64.3%).

Against the spread, Houston has had better results away (17-11-0) than at home (12-10-1).

In terms of the over/under, Rockets games have finished over less frequently at home (10 of 23, 43.5%) than away (18 of 28, 64.3%).

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the floor.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.4 points, 4.7 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.6 points, 1.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

P.J. Washington averages 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5 assists. He is also draining 49.1% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets get 21.5 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.4 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Rockets receive 13.8 points per game from Amen Thompson, plus 8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Tari Eason gets the Rockets 11.2 points, 6.3 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

