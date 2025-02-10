Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA

The Sacramento Kings (26-26) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks (28-25) at American Airlines Center on Monday, February 10, 2025. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -1.5 235.5 -124 +106

Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (67.2%)

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 27 times over 53 games with a set spread.

The Kings have 19 wins against the spread in 52 games this season.

Mavericks games have gone over the total 28 times out of 52 chances this season.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 30 of 52 set point totals (57.7%).

When playing at home, Dallas sports a better record against the spread (14-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-14-1).

When playing at home, the Mavericks exceed the over/under 40% of the time (10 of 25 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 64.3% of games (18 of 28).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (9-17-1). On the road, it is .400 (10-14-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 27) than on the road (14 of 25) this season.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 3.4 assists and 12 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 4.6 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.3 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Domantas Sabonis provides the Kings 20.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Kings 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are receiving 21.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

Malik Monk averages 18 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 54.2% of his shots from the floor.

