Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KJZZ and KFAA

The Utah Jazz (0-2) are heavy, 11-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, October 28, 2024. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on KJZZ and KFAA. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -11 -110 -110 233.5 -110 -110 -559 +420

Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (82.3%)

Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Mavericks covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

The Jazz's ATS record as underdogs of 11 points or more was 5-8 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 37 times in Mavericks games.

Last season, 45 of the Jazz's 82 games went over the point total.

Dallas had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (21-20-0) than it did on the road (27-14-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah had a better winning percentage at home (.585, 24-17-0 record) than on the road (.439, 18-23-0).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic posted 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists last year.

Last season, Kyrie Irving recorded an average of 25.6 points, 5 boards and 5.2 assists per game.

Daniel Gafford recorded 11 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists. He drained 72.5% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

Klay Thompson recorded 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington put up 12.9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists. He made 43.6% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton's numbers last season were 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Lauri Markkanen put up 23.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2 assists last year, shooting 48% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made treys per game.

John Collins put up 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Keyonte George recorded 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers last season were 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.