Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28
Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: KJZZ and KFAA
The Utah Jazz (0-2) are heavy, 11-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, October 28, 2024. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on KJZZ and KFAA. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Mavericks
|-11
|-110
|-110
|233.5
|-110
|-110
|-559
|+420
Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mavericks win (82.3%)
Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Mavericks covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Jazz's ATS record as underdogs of 11 points or more was 5-8 last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 37 times in Mavericks games.
- Last season, 45 of the Jazz's 82 games went over the point total.
- Dallas had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (21-20-0) than it did on the road (27-14-0) last season.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah had a better winning percentage at home (.585, 24-17-0 record) than on the road (.439, 18-23-0).
Mavericks Leaders
- Luka Doncic posted 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists last year.
- Last season, Kyrie Irving recorded an average of 25.6 points, 5 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
- Daniel Gafford recorded 11 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists. He drained 72.5% of his shots from the floor (first in league).
- Klay Thompson recorded 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- P.J. Washington put up 12.9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists. He made 43.6% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
Jazz Leaders
- Collin Sexton's numbers last season were 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.
- Lauri Markkanen put up 23.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2 assists last year, shooting 48% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made treys per game.
- John Collins put up 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Keyonte George recorded 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Clarkson's numbers last season were 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.
