Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, KTLA, and FDSSC

The Dallas Mavericks (23-47) host the Los Angeles Clippers (34-36) after losing 10 straight home games. The Clippers are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The point total for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -7.5 232.5 -295 +240

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (68.4%)

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 37-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 29-40-1 against the spread this year.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the point total 32 times in 70 opportunities (45.7%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (18-16-0) than it has in road affairs (19-17-0).

The Clippers have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (55.9%) than games on the road (52.8%).

Dallas has been better against the spread at home (16-18-1) than on the road (13-22-0) this year.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 51.4% of the time at home (18 of 35), and 40% of the time away (14 of 35).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.2 points, 3.6 assists and 6.4 boards.

John Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 1 assists and 5.3 boards.

Kris Dunn averages 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 boards and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez averages 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg provides the Mavericks 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 14.2 points, 7 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 44.5% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.9 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks receive 12.7 points per game from Max Christie, plus 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

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