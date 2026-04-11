Mavericks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: CHSN and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (25-56) are favored (-7.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (31-50) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on CHSN and KFAA. The matchup's point total is 245.5.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -7.5 245.5 -295 +240

Mavericks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (50.4%)

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 34-46-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 38-42-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 38 times.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 81 opportunities (46.9%).

Dallas sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (18-21-1) than it does in away games (16-25-0).

In home games, the Mavericks exceed the total 55% of the time (22 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 39% of road games (16 of 41 contests).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .488 (20-20-1). On the road, it is .450 (18-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over less often at home (16 of 41, 39%) than away (22 of 40, 55%).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 21.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naji Marshall averages 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 51% from the field.

P.J. Washington averages 14.2 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Brandon Williams is averaging 13 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Christie is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2.1 assists for the Bulls.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is draining 55.8% of his shots from the floor.

Collin Sexton averages 15.4 points, 2.3 boards and 3.3 assists. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Bulls are getting 9.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Isaac Okoro.

Per game, Patrick Williams gives the Bulls 6.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.