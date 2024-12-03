Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Buffalo Bills and their eighth-ranked passing defense (199.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Stafford's next game against the Bills, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Stafford vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 237.31

237.31 Projected Passing TDs: 1.42

1.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.50

6.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Stafford is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player (28th overall), tallying 170.4 total fantasy points (14.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Stafford has tallied 62.6 fantasy points (20.9 per game), as he's racked up 721 yards on 56-of-87 passing with eight touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 18 rushing yards on nine carries.

Stafford has accumulated 1,312 passing yards (113-of-177) with 10 TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 90.2 fantasy points (18.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 18 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The peak of Stafford's fantasy season was a Week 11 outburst versus the New England Patriots, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (27.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford disappointed his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, when he managed only 4.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Bills this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Buffalo this year.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

The Bills have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

