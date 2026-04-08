Masters Prop Bets and Picks: Best Bets for Top in Region Market

Looking for the best Masters prop bets this week? The "Top in Region" markets at FanDuel Sportsbook are an interesting way to dig into 2026 Masters board — shrinking the field to a manageable group of players from a specific part of the world.

Whether you're betting the Top North American, Top European or Top Rest of The World at Augusta, these region props give you better odds than outright markets while keeping meaningful upside on the table.

Here is a full breakdown of the best Top in Region Masters bets for 2026, backed by course history, current form and statistical analysis.

All Masters odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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What Are "Top in Region" Masters Bets?

Top in Region is a prop bet market available at FanDuel Sportsbook that asks: which golfer from a specific region will finish highest on the Masters leaderboard? Instead of picking from 91 players, you're competing within a smaller pool — making these among the most winnable prop markets during Masters week.

FanDuel's Top in Region categories for the 2026 Masters include:

Top North American (USA, Canada, Mexico)

(USA, Canada, Mexico) Top European (Great Britain, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Scotland, etc.)

(Great Britain, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Scotland, etc.) Top Rest of World (Japan, South Korea, etc.)

(Japan, South Korea, etc.) Top LIV (LIV participants from other regions)

The key to winning Top in Region bets is finding the player within each pool who has the best combination of Augusta course history, current form, and statistical fit for the demands of Augusta National — elite iron play, par-5 scoring ability, around-the-green creativity, and mental composure on the back nine.

Masters Props: Best Bets, Picks for Top in Region

Region Pool Includes: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and others

Why Xander Schauffele is the Best Bet for Top North American

The Course History Case:

Xander Schauffele joins Scheffler as the only two players in the field of 91 in 2026 to have earned top-10 money over the last three tournaments. After falling short of the weekend in 2022, the Californian racked up 10 of 12 rounds at par or better and earned paydays of T10, eighth, and T8 from 2023 through 2025. Before his most recent three-year streak, he led the tournament on Sunday in 2019 before ultimately finishing second and added a T3 in 2021. That gives Schauffele five top-10 results from just eight Masters starts — one of the highest hit rates in the field among North Americans. No active American golfer has been more consistently locked in at Augusta, start for start.

The Statistical Profile:

Augusta National rewards a very specific set of skills, and Schauffele checks every box. He ranks among the best in the world in Strokes Gained: Total (Top 10 on PGA TOUR), and his around-the-green game is elite — a crucial differentiator at Augusta where the collection areas around the greens are unforgiving. His 20-swing approach control and ability to hit the proper quadrant of Augusta's notoriously tilted greens separates him from North American peers who lack his short-game touch.

The 2026 Form Coming In:

His solo third-place performance at THE PLAYERS Championship was followed by T4 at the Valspar Championship the following week. The two-time major champion in 2024 owns 17 top-10 results from 34 major championship starts and has qualified for the weekend 31 times.

Why Not Scheffler?

Schauffele gives you a player who has been virtually as consistent at Augusta — with five top-10s in eight starts — while paying out 3x or more on your money. If Scottie Scheffler struggles (and the trend data shows a slight regression toward his mean on approach entering this week), Schauffele is the North American most likely to step into the breach. His arrival in form after consecutive top-5 finishes at THE PLAYERS and Valspar means this is not a "value pick" in a pejorative sense — Schauffele is genuinely playing the best golf of any North American not named Scheffler right now.

The Other Contenders in the Pool:

Bryson DeChambeau: Strong Augusta form (T6, T5 in last two years) but his inconsistency on iron play this season introduces variance.

Strong Augusta form (T6, T5 in last two years) but his inconsistency on iron play this season introduces variance. Cameron Young: Won THE PLAYERS and has two Masters top-10s, but his two misses in prior Augusta starts show the volatility.

Won THE PLAYERS and has two Masters top-10s, but his two misses in prior Augusta starts show the volatility. Collin Morikawa: Elite iron play, but putting at Augusta has been his historical Achilles heel.

Region Pool Includes: Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Tommy Fleetwood (England), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Justin Rose (England), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden), Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Nicolai Højgaard, and others

Why Matt Fitzpatrick is the Best European Bet

The Stunning 2026 Form:

Matt Fitzpatrick closed out his first victory since the 2023 RBC Heritage the following week at the Valspar Championship, his third win on TOUR. The owner of 18 consecutive cuts made on TOUR trails only Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, and Hideki Matsuyama. He has made 10 straight cuts here as a pro, earning top-10 money twice.

Let that sink in: Fitzpatrick came within one hole of winning THE PLAYERS Championship — finishing second to Cameron Young — and then won the Valspar Championship the very next week. He entered Augusta playing arguably the best golf of his career, having ascended to approximately World No. 6. The key for Augusta specifically is his strokes gained: approach numbers — elite ball-strikers routinely separate themselves at Augusta, and Fitzpatrick's 2026 approach data is among the best in the entire field.

The Augusta History:

Fitzpatrick has made every single cut at Augusta National as a professional — 10 consecutive cuts made heading into 2026. His best results include a T10 in 2023 and T7 in 2016. That streak of cut-making alone tells you his game travels to Augusta. His ball-striking consistency means bad rounds simply don't happen at the rate they do for more volatile European competitors.

Why Not McIlroy, Fleetwood, or Åberg?

Rory McIlroy: Defending champion but fighting a back injury and has recorded only one top-10 in his first four 2026 starts. At short odds, you're paying for a player with real health concerns.

Defending champion but fighting a back injury and has recorded only one top-10 in his first four 2026 starts. At short odds, you're paying for a player with real health concerns. Tommy Fleetwood: The 2025 FedExCup champion arrives for his 10th start at the Masters with eight straight cuts made, but his best finish is T3 in 2024, his only top-10 result. Ceiling concern — he's a consistent presence but a rare finisher in the top three.

The 2025 FedExCup champion arrives for his 10th start at the Masters with eight straight cuts made, but his best finish is T3 in 2024, his only top-10 result. Ceiling concern — he's a consistent presence but a rare finisher in the top three. Ludvig Åberg):: Exciting Augusta history (2nd in 2024, T7 in 2025) but his strokes gained: approaching the green has been mid-tier this year, ranking 36th on the PGA Tour. The approach concern is real for a course where iron play is paramount.

The Value:

Fitzpatrick in the Top European market gives you a player in the form of his life, with 10 straight Augusta cuts, two top-10s in his career at Augusta, and a statistical profile that screams Augusta-ready. Fitzpatrick is the clean play.

Region Pool Includes: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Min Woo Lee (Australia), Si Woo Kim (South Korea), Corey Conners (Canada), Adam Scott (Australia), and others

Why Hideki Matsuyama is the Best Rest of The World Bet

The Augusta Record is Unmatched in the Region:

Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama have the longest active Augusta cut streaks in the field. Matsuyama has made 11 consecutive Masters cuts — the longest active streak among Rest of The World players — won the tournament in 2021 at +4600 odds, and has recorded top-20 finishes in eight of his last ten appearances at Augusta National. No player from the Rest of The World region comes close to Matsuyama's history at this specific course.

The 2026 Statistical Profile:

Never mind the age, Scott ranks fifth on approach in 2026 and 12th in driving distance. On that same note, Matsuyama enters 2026 with quietly elite numbers — ranking 14th in SG: Approach, 17th around the green, and posting top results including a runner-up in Phoenix and a top-10 at Pebble Beach. For a player built around precision iron play and exceptional scrambling, Augusta fits his game at a structural level.

The 2021 Champions Dinner Connection:

As the 2021 Masters champion, Matsuyama knows Augusta at a level few players ever will. He's been back four times since his win and each time has produced consistent results because he has studied every line, every break, and every collection area. That institutional knowledge matters enormously at Augusta where course management separates the field.

The Caveat:

Matsuyama's putting has historically been the area where he falls behind Augusta's demands. When his putter works, he wins (as evidenced by 2021). When it goes cold, he finishes in the 15-30 range. That variance is priced into his odds and is manageable in a Top Rest of The World market where the bar is simply to beat Min Woo Lee, Si Woo Kim, and Adam Scott over four days.

Bonus Best Bet — Top LIV: Jon Rahm (+135)

Region Pool Includes: Jon Rahm (Spain/LIV), Bryson DeChambeau (USA/LIV), Dustin Johnson (USA/LIV), Sergio Garcia (Spain/LIV), and others from the LIV Tour.

Why Jon Rahm Leads This Market

Jon Rahm joined the elite club with his 2023 Masters victory, winning in his seventh start and earning his fifth top-10 from his last six attempts. The two-time major champion earned T8 at the PGA Championship and followed with T7 at the U.S. Open in 2025 to take his career total of top-10 results to 15 from 36 starts in major championships.

Rahm has won in Hong Kong and finished runner-up three times on LIV in 2026, suggesting his iron play — the lifeblood of Augusta contention — is fully sharpened heading into the week. He is the 2023 champion and, with five career Augusta top-10s including a win, represents the class of any LIV/European-Spain contingent grouping.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.