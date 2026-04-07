Masters Betting Guide: Best Bets, Sleepers, Props and Predictions for the 2026 Masters
The Masters is one of the best tournaments to target prop bets and other markets aside from the outright winner because course history, consistency, and ball-striking matter more than volatility.
Unlike outrights, these bets allow you to capitalize on:
- High-floor players
- Augusta specialists
- Consistent elite ball-strikers
Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some of the best props to target this year.
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
FanDuel Promo for First Round Leader
Get a Bet Reset Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager for the Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Masters Betting Picks: Best Prop Bets, Sleeper and Finishing Position Bets
Best Top 10 Bet: Xander Schauffele
Why this bet stands out:
1. Elite Masters consistency
- 5 Top-10 finishes at Augusta in last 7 appearances
- Rarely out of contention entering Sunday
2. Complete skill set
Schauffele ranks highly in:
- SG: Tee-to-Green
- SG: Approach
- Scoring average
These are critical at Augusta.
3. Recent form
- Strong finishes entering Masters
- Trending upward in big events
Betting insight:
Schauffele has one of the highest Top 10 hit rates in majors.
Best Value Top 10 Bet: Ludvig Åberg
Key Factors:
1. Immediate Augusta success
- Runner-up in Masters debut
- Followed with another Top 10
2. Elite ball-striking
- One of the best young iron players in the world
- Augusta is a second-shot course → perfect fit
3. Current form
- Top 5 finishes entering tournament
- Trending like a future major winner
Betting insight:
Åberg’s Augusta performance suggests he’s already elite here.
Best Value Top 20 Bet: Hideki Matsuyama
Key Factors:
1. Augusta specialist
- 2021 Masters champion
- 11 straight made cuts at Augusta
2. Elite iron play
- Top 15 SG: Approach
- Strong scrambling (critical at Augusta)
3. Consistent recent results
- Multiple Top 10 finishes entering Masters
Betting insight:
Matsuyama has one of the most reliable Augusta profiles.
Sleeper Top 20 Bet: Corey Conners
Why this is a sharp play:
1. Course history
- Multiple Top-10 finishes at Augusta
2. Elite ball-striking
- One of the best SG: Approach players
3. Low volatility
- Consistent cut-maker
Betting insight:
Strong value for a player built for Augusta.
Best Longshot Prop: Justin Thomas Top American Finisher
Key Factors:
1. Upside potential
- Elite scoring ability
2. Recent form
- Trending upward
Betting insight:
Higher upside vs American field.
Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.