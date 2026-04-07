Masters Betting Guide: Best Bets, Sleepers, Props and Predictions for the 2026 Masters

The Masters is one of the best tournaments to target prop bets and other markets aside from the outright winner because course history, consistency, and ball-striking matter more than volatility.

Unlike outrights, these bets allow you to capitalize on:

High-floor players

Augusta specialists

Consistent elite ball-strikers

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some of the best props to target this year.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Masters Betting Picks: Best Prop Bets, Sleeper and Finishing Position Bets

Why this bet stands out:

1. Elite Masters consistency

5 Top-10 finishes at Augusta in last 7 appearances

Rarely out of contention entering Sunday

2. Complete skill set

Schauffele ranks highly in:

SG: Tee-to-Green

SG: Approach

Scoring average

These are critical at Augusta.

3. Recent form

Strong finishes entering Masters

Trending upward in big events

Betting insight:

Schauffele has one of the highest Top 10 hit rates in majors.

Key Factors:

1. Immediate Augusta success

Runner-up in Masters debut

Followed with another Top 10

2. Elite ball-striking

One of the best young iron players in the world

Augusta is a second-shot course → perfect fit

3. Current form

Top 5 finishes entering tournament

Trending like a future major winner

Betting insight:

Åberg’s Augusta performance suggests he’s already elite here.

Key Factors:

1. Augusta specialist

2021 Masters champion

11 straight made cuts at Augusta

2. Elite iron play

Top 15 SG: Approach

Strong scrambling (critical at Augusta)

3. Consistent recent results

Multiple Top 10 finishes entering Masters

Betting insight:

Matsuyama has one of the most reliable Augusta profiles.

Why this is a sharp play:

1. Course history

Multiple Top-10 finishes at Augusta

2. Elite ball-striking

One of the best SG: Approach players

3. Low volatility

Consistent cut-maker

Betting insight:

Strong value for a player built for Augusta.

Key Factors:

1. Upside potential

Elite scoring ability

2. Recent form

Trending upward

Betting insight:

Higher upside vs American field.

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.