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Masters Betting Guide: Best Bets, Sleepers, Props and Predictions for the 2026 Masters

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Masters Betting Guide: Best Bets, Sleepers, Props and Predictions for the 2026 Masters

The Masters is one of the best tournaments to target prop bets and other markets aside from the outright winner because course history, consistency, and ball-striking matter more than volatility.

Unlike outrights, these bets allow you to capitalize on:

  • High-floor players
  • Augusta specialists
  • Consistent elite ball-strikers

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some of the best props to target this year.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Masters Betting Picks: Best Prop Bets, Sleeper and Finishing Position Bets

Best Top 10 Bet: Xander Schauffele

Why this bet stands out:

1. Elite Masters consistency

  • 5 Top-10 finishes at Augusta in last 7 appearances
  • Rarely out of contention entering Sunday

2. Complete skill set

Schauffele ranks highly in:

  • SG: Tee-to-Green
  • SG: Approach
  • Scoring average

These are critical at Augusta.

3. Recent form

  • Strong finishes entering Masters
  • Trending upward in big events

Betting insight:

Schauffele has one of the highest Top 10 hit rates in majors.

Best Value Top 10 Bet: Ludvig Åberg

Key Factors:

1. Immediate Augusta success

  • Runner-up in Masters debut
  • Followed with another Top 10

2. Elite ball-striking

  • One of the best young iron players in the world
  • Augusta is a second-shot course → perfect fit

3. Current form

  • Top 5 finishes entering tournament
  • Trending like a future major winner

Betting insight:

Åberg’s Augusta performance suggests he’s already elite here.

Best Value Top 20 Bet: Hideki Matsuyama

Key Factors:

1. Augusta specialist

  • 2021 Masters champion
  • 11 straight made cuts at Augusta

2. Elite iron play

  • Top 15 SG: Approach
  • Strong scrambling (critical at Augusta)

3. Consistent recent results

  • Multiple Top 10 finishes entering Masters

Betting insight:

Matsuyama has one of the most reliable Augusta profiles.

Sleeper Top 20 Bet: Corey Conners

Why this is a sharp play:

1. Course history

  • Multiple Top-10 finishes at Augusta

2. Elite ball-striking

  • One of the best SG: Approach players

3. Low volatility

  • Consistent cut-maker

Betting insight:

Strong value for a player built for Augusta.

Best Longshot Prop: Justin Thomas Top American Finisher

Key Factors:

1. Upside potential

  • Elite scoring ability

2. Recent form

  • Trending upward

Betting insight:

Higher upside vs American field.

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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