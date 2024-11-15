Maryland vs Marquette Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) on November 15, 2024. The Golden Eagles have also won three games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

Maryland vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (52.6%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Maryland-Marquette spread (Maryland -1.5) or total (145.5 points).

Maryland vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Marquette compiled a 22-15-0 record against the spread last year.

Maryland covered the spread when it was a 1.5-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time last season. That's less often than Marquette covered as an underdog of 1.5 or more (27.8%).

The Terrapins covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered six times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 12 games when playing on the road.

The Golden Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .688 (11-5-0). Away, it was .500 (6-6-0).

Maryland vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland won 64.7% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (11-6).

The Terrapins went 11-5 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (68.8%).

Last season, Marquette was the underdog nine times and won four of those games.

Last season, the Golden Eagles won three of their eight games when they were an underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Maryland has an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

Maryland vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.3 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles averaged ranked 292nd in the country, and were 2.6 fewer than the 32.9 their opponents grabbed per contest.

The Golden Eagles ranked 48th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 91st in college basketball defensively with 90.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

