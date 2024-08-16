menu item
NFL

Marvin Mims 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Marvin Mims 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Marvin Mims could be a fantasy selection for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Denver Broncos wide receiver below.

Marvin Mims Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mims' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points48.724882
2024 Projected Fantasy Points70.518276

Marvin Mims 2023 Game-by-Game

Mims picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 113 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Seahawks0.01000

Marvin Mims vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Mims' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Marvin Mims332237711
Courtland Sutton90597721017
Josh Reynolds6440608510
Donald Parham4127285410

