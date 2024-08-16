Marvin Mims 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Marvin Mims could be a fantasy selection for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Denver Broncos wide receiver below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Marvin Mims Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mims' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 48.7 248 82 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 70.5 182 76

Marvin Mims 2023 Game-by-Game

Mims picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 113 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 1 0 0 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Marvin Mims vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Mims' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Marvin Mims 33 22 377 1 1 Courtland Sutton 90 59 772 10 17 Josh Reynolds 64 40 608 5 10 Donald Parham 41 27 285 4 10

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Mims? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.