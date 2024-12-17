Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Carolina Panthers and their 12th-ranked pass defense (213.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Harrison for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Panthers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Harrison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Harrison vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.38

55.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 104th overall, as he has put up 108.7 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has accumulated 20.1 total fantasy points (6.7 per game), hauling in 11 balls (on 26 targets) for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Harrison has totaled 242 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 36.2 (7.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Harrison's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught four balls on eight targets for 130 yards with two touchdowns, good for 25.0 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed nine players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Panthers have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Carolina has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Panthers have allowed seven players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Harrison Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.