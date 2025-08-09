Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. was 26th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 134.5. Going into 2025, he is the 17th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Harrison's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 134.5 97 26 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 150.6 64 15

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison put up a season-high 25.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 130 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bills 0.4 3 1 4 0 Week 2 Rams 25.0 8 4 130 2 Week 3 Lions 12.4 11 5 64 1 Week 4 Commanders 10.5 6 5 45 1 Week 5 @49ers 3.6 7 2 36 0 Week 6 @Packers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 2.1 6 3 21 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Harrison's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Marvin Harrison Jr. 116 62 885 8 13 Trey McBride 147 111 1146 2 20 Michael Wilson 71 47 548 4 7 James Conner 55 47 414 1 5

