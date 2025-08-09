Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. was 26th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 134.5. Going into 2025, he is the 17th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Harrison's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|134.5
|97
|26
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|150.6
|64
|15
Marvin Harrison Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison put up a season-high 25.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 130 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bills
|0.4
|3
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Rams
|25.0
|8
|4
|130
|2
|Week 3
|Lions
|12.4
|11
|5
|64
|1
|Week 4
|Commanders
|10.5
|6
|5
|45
|1
|Week 5
|@49ers
|3.6
|7
|2
|36
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2.1
|6
|3
|21
|0
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Other Cardinals Receivers
The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Harrison's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|116
|62
|885
|8
|13
|Trey McBride
|147
|111
|1146
|2
|20
|Michael Wilson
|71
|47
|548
|4
|7
|James Conner
|55
|47
|414
|1
|5
