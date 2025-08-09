FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. was 26th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 134.5. Going into 2025, he is the 17th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Marvin Harrison Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Harrison's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points134.59726
2025 Projected Fantasy Points150.66415

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison put up a season-high 25.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 130 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bills0.43140
Week 2Rams25.0841302
Week 3Lions12.4115641
Week 4Commanders10.565451
Week 5@49ers3.672360
Week 6@Packers0.02000
Week 7Chargers2.163210

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Harrison's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Marvin Harrison Jr.11662885813
Trey McBride1471111146220
Michael Wilson714754847
James Conner554741415

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Harrison Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup