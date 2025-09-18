Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Marshall: (-146) | Middle Tennessee: (+122)

Marshall: (-146) | Middle Tennessee: (+122) Spread: Marshall: -2.5 (-122) | Middle Tennessee: +2.5 (100)

Marshall: -2.5 (-122) | Middle Tennessee: +2.5 (100) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Marshall has won twice against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Marshall has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of three Marshall games have hit the over this season.

Middle Tennessee has but one win versus the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Middle Tennessee has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Middle Tennessee has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thundering Herd win (79.2%)

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Middle Tennessee is an underdog by 2.5 points against Marshall. Middle Tennessee is +100 to cover the spread, and Marshall is -122.

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

The over/under for Marshall-Middle Tennessee on Sept. 20 is 46.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marshall-Middle Tennessee, Marshall is the favorite at -146, and Middle Tennessee is +122.

Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Marshall 21.7 95 24.3 89 51.5 3 Middle Tennessee 12.7 126 29.7 110 49.2 3

Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

