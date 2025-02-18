Marquette vs Seton Hall Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

The Seton Hall Pirates (7-18, 2-12 Big East) hope to end a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East) on February 18, 2025.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marquette win (95.6%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Marquette-Seton Hall spread (Marquette -17.5) or over/under (135.5 points).

Marquette vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Seton Hall is 10-15-0 ATS this year.

The Golden Eagles have done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-8-0) than they have in road tilts (4-6-0).

This season, the Pirates are 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-5-0 ATS (.375).

Marquette has covered the spread four times in 14 conference games.

Against the spread in Big East play, Seton Hall is 6-8-0 this year.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (88.9%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have been listed as a favorite of -3030 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Seton Hall has won three of the 18 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

The Pirates have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Marquette has a 96.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +243 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.2 points per game (98th in college basketball) and gives up 67.5 per contest (61st in college basketball).

Marquette's leading scorer, Kam Jones, ranks 34th in the nation putting up 19.2 points per game.

Seton Hall has been outscored by 6.7 points per game (posting 62.7 points per game, 360th in college basketball, while giving up 69.4 per contest, 107th in college basketball) and has a -169 scoring differential.

Seton Hall's leading scorer, Isaiah Coleman, ranks 234th in college basketball, averaging 15.3 points per game.

The Golden Eagles lose the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. They are recording 30.6 rebounds per game (272nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.2 per contest.

David Joplin averages 5.4 rebounds per game (ranking 474th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Pirates rank 331st in the country at 28.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 fewer than the 30.6 their opponents average.

Coleman averages 5.4 rebounds per game (474th in college basketball) to lead the Pirates.

Marquette records 99.8 points per 100 possessions (84th in college basketball), while giving up 87.3 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball).

The Pirates average 85.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (352nd in college basketball), and allow 94.4 points per 100 possessions (220th in college basketball).

