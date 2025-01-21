Marquette vs Seton Hall Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Marquette Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-1 Big East) will visit the Seton Hall Pirates (6-12, 1-6 Big East) after winning three road games in a row.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marquette win (85.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Marquette (-12.5) versus Seton Hall on Tuesday. The total is set at 136.5 points for this game.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has covered eight times in 18 games with a spread this season.

Seton Hall has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Golden Eagles sport a better record against the spread in home games (5-6-0) than they do in road games (2-4-0).

The Pirates have performed better against the spread away (3-2-0) than at home (3-6-0) this year.

Marquette has posted one win against the spread in conference play this year.

Seton Hall is 4-3-0 against the spread in Big East play this year.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (92.3%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have been a -1000 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Seton Hall has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Seton Hall has finished 2-9 in those games.

The Pirates have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +640 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 90.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game with a +218 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.0 points per game (81st in college basketball) and allows 66.9 per contest (58th in college basketball).

Kameron Jones' 19.1 points per game lead Marquette and are 28th in college basketball.

Seton Hall's -65 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.5 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (85th in college basketball).

Isaiah Coleman leads Seton Hall, recording 15.2 points per game (237th in college basketball).

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 267th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 31.9 per outing.

David Joplin's 5.5 rebounds per game lead the Golden Eagles and rank 454th in college basketball play.

The 30.2 rebounds per game the Pirates accumulate rank 305th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 29.7.

Coleman averages 4.9 rebounds per game (637th in college basketball) to lead the Pirates.

Marquette averages 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and gives up 86.1 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

The Pirates' 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 327th in college basketball, and the 93.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 220th in college basketball.

