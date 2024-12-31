Marquette vs Providence Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Big East play features the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-2, 2-0 Big East) on the road against the Providence Friars (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Marquette vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (56.8%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Marquette (-5.5) versus Providence on Tuesday. The total is set at 142.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Marquette vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Providence has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

Marquette covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's less often than Providence covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (100%).

The Golden Eagles have done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-3-0) than they have in road tilts (1-3-0).

The Friars' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (9-9-0) last year. On the road, it was .727 (8-3-0).

Marquette vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has yet to lose any of the eight games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Golden Eagles have not lost in six games this year when favored by -230 or better on the moneyline.

Providence is 2-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Friars have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Marquette has a 69.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Marquette vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +174 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) and gives up 67.3 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Kam Jones ranks 13th in the nation with a team-high 20.3 points per game.

Providence is outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +69 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.5 points per game (295th in college basketball) and gives up 65.2 per outing (47th in college basketball).

Jayden Pierre's team-leading 12.9 points per game rank him 494th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles rank 285th in college basketball at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.8 their opponents average.

David Joplin leads the Golden Eagles with 5.4 rebounds per game (473rd in college basketball play).

The Friars win the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. They collect 35.8 rebounds per game, 57th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.0.

Oswin Erhunmwunse leads the team with 4.8 rebounds per game (655th in college basketball).

Marquette ranks 46th in college basketball with 104.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 103rd in college basketball defensively with 87.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Friars score 93.7 points per 100 possessions (242nd in college basketball), while allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!