Marquette vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-3, 8-1 Big East) aim to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (9-11, 2-7 Big East) on January 28, 2025.

Marquette vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Marquette vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marquette win (72.9%)

Marquette vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has covered 10 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

Butler is 10-10-0 ATS this year.

Butler covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 83.3% of the time. That's more often than Marquette covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (53.3%).

The Golden Eagles have done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-6-0) than they have in road affairs (3-4-0).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have had better results on the road (3-2-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Marquette is 3-6-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big East games, Butler is 5-4-0 this season.

Marquette vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has won in 14, or 93.3%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Golden Eagles have been victorious 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

Butler has won three of the 11 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (27.3%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Bulldogs have a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette has a +248 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. It is putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball and is allowing 66.9 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball.

Kameron Jones ranks 31st in the country with a team-leading 19.0 points per game.

Butler outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game (posting 73.2 points per game, 220th in college basketball, and conceding 71.8 per outing, 192nd in college basketball) and has a +29 scoring differential.

Jahmyl Telfort's team-leading 15.8 points per game rank him 185th in the country.

The Golden Eagles pull down 31.0 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to the 31.7 of their opponents.

David Joplin's 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Golden Eagles and rank 512th in college basketball play.

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 184th in the nation. Their opponents collect 31.4.

Andre Screen's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 339th in college basketball.

Marquette ranks 56th in college basketball by averaging 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 47th in college basketball, allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (130th in college basketball), and concede 95.8 points per 100 possessions (278th in college basketball).

