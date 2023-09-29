Marlins vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Pirates Game Info
- Miami Marlins (82-76) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84)
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT
Marlins vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIA: (-122) | PIT: (+104)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Marlins vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 7-7, 4.22 ERA vs TBA (Pirates)
Edward Cabrera (7-7) will take the mound for the Marlins in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Cabrera's team is 7-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cabrera's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4.
Marlins vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (57.6%)
Marlins vs Pirates Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Pirates, Miami is the favorite at -122, and Pittsburgh is +104 playing at home.
Marlins vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Pirates are -164 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +136.
Marlins vs Pirates Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Pirates on September 29, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Marlins have been victorious in 42, or 58.3%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Miami has come away with a win 37 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 156 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 74-83-0 in 157 games with a line this season.
- The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 123 total times this season. They've finished 55-68 in those games.
- Pittsburgh has gone 49-59 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (45.4%).
- In the 154 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-68-7).
- The Pirates have gone 82-72-0 against the spread this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez leads Miami OPS (.860) this season. He has a .353 batting average, an on-base percentage of .392, and a slugging percentage of .468.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Jorge Soler is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 107th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.
- Jake Burger leads Miami in total hits (120) this season, and 62 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Josh Bell has 22 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.465) while pacing the Pirates in hits (150). He's batting .265 and with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 57th, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .275 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 57th in slugging.
- Jack Suwinski a has .341 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.
- Connor Joe is hitting .241 with 29 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.
Marlins vs Pirates Head to Head
- 7/24/2022: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 7/23/2022: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/22/2022: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/14/2022: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 7/13/2022: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/12/2022: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/11/2022: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/25/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/24/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/23/2023: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
