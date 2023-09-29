Marlins vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 3:33 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Marlins vs Pirates Game Info

Miami Marlins (82-76) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Marlins vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

MIA: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

MIA: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Marlins vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 7-7, 4.22 ERA vs TBA (Pirates)

Edward Cabrera (7-7) will take the mound for the Marlins in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Cabrera's team is 7-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cabrera's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4.

Marlins vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (57.6%)

Marlins vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Pirates, Miami is the favorite at -122, and Pittsburgh is +104 playing at home.

Marlins vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Pirates are -164 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +136.

Marlins vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Pirates on September 29, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 42, or 58.3%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Miami has come away with a win 37 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 156 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 74-83-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 123 total times this season. They've finished 55-68 in those games.

Pittsburgh has gone 49-59 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (45.4%).

In the 154 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-68-7).

The Pirates have gone 82-72-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami OPS (.860) this season. He has a .353 batting average, an on-base percentage of .392, and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 107th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger leads Miami in total hits (120) this season, and 62 of those have gone for extra bases.

Josh Bell has 22 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.465) while pacing the Pirates in hits (150). He's batting .265 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 57th, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .275 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Jack Suwinski a has .341 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.

Connor Joe is hitting .241 with 29 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.

Marlins vs Pirates Head to Head

7/24/2022: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/23/2022: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/22/2022: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/14/2022: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/13/2022: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/12/2022: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2022: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/25/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2023: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

