Marlins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres.

Marlins vs Padres Game Info

Miami Marlins (46-53) vs. San Diego Padres (55-45)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SDPA

Marlins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-108) | SD: (-108)

MIA: (-108) | SD: (-108) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-184) | SD: -1.5 (+152)

MIA: +1.5 (-184) | SD: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 3-4, 3.61 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (3-4) to the mound, while Stephen Kolek will answer the bell for the Padres. Cabrera and his team have a record of 12-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Cabrera's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Kolek did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Marlins vs Padres Prediction & Pick

numberFire

Prediction: Marlins win (54.4%)

Marlins vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -108 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Padres Spread

Marlins vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Padres game on July 22 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 4-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 95 opportunities.

The Marlins are 56-39-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have compiled a 22-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, San Diego has a 22-24 record (winning 47.8% of its games).

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-54-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 54-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami in OBP (.370) and total hits (94) this season. He's batting .295 batting average while slugging .564.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualified, he is 96th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Lopez has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has hit one homer with a team-high .357 SLG this season.

Edwards brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has been key for Miami with 72 hits, an OBP of .285 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has a slugging percentage of .487 and has 109 hits, both team-best numbers for the Padres. He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 23rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. paces his team with a .365 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .443.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is hitting .283 with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .268 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 43 walks.

Marlins vs Padres Head to Head

7/21/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/28/2025: 10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/26/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/10/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/9/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

