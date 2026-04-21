Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Miami Marlins taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Cardinals Game Info

Miami Marlins (11-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Cardinals.TV

Marlins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | STL: (-104)

MIA: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-196) | STL: -1.5 (+162)

MIA: +1.5 (-196) | STL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Marlins) - 0-3, 5.59 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 2-2, 6.98 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-3) to the mound, while Dustin May (2-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Paddack's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Paddack's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have gone 2-2-0 ATS in May's four starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 1-2 record in May's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (56.3%)

Marlins vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Cardinals reveal Miami as the favorite (-112) and St. Louis as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Marlins vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Cardinals are +162 to cover, while the Marlins are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Cardinals on April 21 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 8-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 22 chances this season.

The Marlins are 8-14-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have compiled an 11-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.9% of those games).

St. Louis is 9-8 (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-8-1).

The Cardinals have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 12-10-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks is hitting .338 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .380 while slugging .549.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is third in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Hicks has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .361 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 28 hits. He is batting .337 this season and has 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Lopez enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has a team-best OPS of .905, fueled by a slash line of .341/.423/.482 this season.

Edwards has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .222 with a .297 OBP and 11 RBI for Miami this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .635 and has 26 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 20th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Walker heads into this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .267 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks 62nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .228 with a double, three home runs and 14 walks.

Ivan Herrera paces his team with a .382 OBP.

Marlins vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/20/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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