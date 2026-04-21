Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Miami Marlins taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Cardinals Game Info
- Miami Marlins (11-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and Cardinals.TV
Marlins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | STL: (-104)
- Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-196) | STL: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Marlins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Marlins) - 0-3, 5.59 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 2-2, 6.98 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-3) to the mound, while Dustin May (2-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Paddack's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Paddack's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have gone 2-2-0 ATS in May's four starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 1-2 record in May's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (56.3%)
Marlins vs Cardinals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Cardinals reveal Miami as the favorite (-112) and St. Louis as the underdog (-104) on the road.
Marlins vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Cardinals are +162 to cover, while the Marlins are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Marlins vs Cardinals Over/Under
- The over/under for Marlins-Cardinals on April 21 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
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Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Miami has a record of 8-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 22 chances this season.
- The Marlins are 8-14-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cardinals have compiled an 11-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.9% of those games).
- St. Louis is 9-8 (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-8-1).
- The Cardinals have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 12-10-0 against the spread.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Liam Hicks is hitting .338 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .380 while slugging .549.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is third in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Hicks has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .361 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.
- Otto Lopez leads Miami with 28 hits. He is batting .337 this season and has 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .391.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Lopez enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Xavier Edwards has a team-best OPS of .905, fueled by a slash line of .341/.423/.482 this season.
- Edwards has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .222 with a .297 OBP and 11 RBI for Miami this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .635 and has 26 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 20th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Walker heads into this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.
- Alec Burleson is hitting .267 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- His batting average ranks 62nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 73rd in slugging.
- JJ Wetherholt is batting .228 with a double, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Ivan Herrera paces his team with a .382 OBP.
Marlins vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 4/20/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/19/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/18/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/17/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
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