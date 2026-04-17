Marlins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Miami Marlins play the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Brewers Game Info

Miami Marlins (9-10) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-8)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Brewers.TV

Marlins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

MIA: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-200) | MIL: -1.5 (+164)

MIA: +1.5 (-200) | MIL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Marlins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 0-2, 4.32 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)

The Marlins will give the ball to Janson Junk (0-2), while the Brewers' starter has not yet been announced. Junk and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Junk's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.8%)

Marlins vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Brewers, Miami is the favorite at -112, and Milwaukee is -104 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Brewers are +164 to cover, while the Marlins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Brewers on April 17, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in seven of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Miami has come away with a win seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 6-12-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have gone 2-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Milwaukee is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-0).

The Brewers have put together an 11-7-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami in total hits (17) this season while batting .309 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .545.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Hicks has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a home run and five RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .338/.405/.479 this season and a team-best OPS of .884.

Among all qualifying batters, he is fifth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .328/.387/.507.

Lopez takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has been key for Miami with 16 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .375.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up a team-best OBP (.425), while leading the Brewers in hits (18). He's batting .300 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 15th in slugging.

William Contreras paces his team with a .460 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .397.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jake Bauers has a double, five home runs and six walks while batting .218.

Gary Sanchez is batting .273 with a double, five home runs and nine walks.

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