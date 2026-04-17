Marlins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Miami Marlins play the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Brewers Game Info
- Miami Marlins (9-10) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-8)
- Date: Friday, April 17, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and Brewers.TV
Marlins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | MIL: (-104)
- Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-200) | MIL: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Marlins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 0-2, 4.32 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)
The Marlins will give the ball to Janson Junk (0-2), while the Brewers' starter has not yet been announced. Junk and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Junk's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.
Marlins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (50.8%)
Marlins vs Brewers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Brewers, Miami is the favorite at -112, and Milwaukee is -104 playing on the road.
Marlins vs Brewers Spread
- The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Brewers are +164 to cover, while the Marlins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Marlins vs Brewers Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Brewers on April 17, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
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Marlins vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Marlins have won in seven of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Miami has come away with a win seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins are 6-12-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Brewers have gone 2-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).
- Milwaukee is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Brewers have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-0).
- The Brewers have put together an 11-7-0 record ATS this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Liam Hicks leads Miami in total hits (17) this season while batting .309 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .545.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.
- Hicks has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a home run and five RBIs.
- Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .338/.405/.479 this season and a team-best OPS of .884.
- Among all qualifying batters, he is fifth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.
- Otto Lopez has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .328/.387/.507.
- Lopez takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
- Agustin Ramirez has been key for Miami with 16 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .375.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has put up a team-best OBP (.425), while leading the Brewers in hits (18). He's batting .300 and slugging.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 15th in slugging.
- William Contreras paces his team with a .460 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .397.
- He is currently 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Jake Bauers has a double, five home runs and six walks while batting .218.
- Gary Sanchez is batting .273 with a double, five home runs and nine walks.
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