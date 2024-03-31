Marlins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Miami Marlins will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Monday.

Marlins vs Angels Game Info

Miami Marlins (0-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-2)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSW

Marlins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | LAA: (-102)

MIA: (-116) | LAA: (-102) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-188) | LAA: -1.5 (+155)

MIA: +1.5 (-188) | LAA: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chase Silseth (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will look to Max Meyer versus the Angels and Chase Silseth. Meyer did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Last season Silseth and his team finished 6-2-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Silseth's team went 4-1 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Marlins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (56.1%)

Marlins vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -116 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Angels are +155 to cover, while the Marlins are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Angels Over/Under

The Marlins-Angels contest on April 1 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Marlins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Marlins were favorites in 74 games last season and came away with the win 43 times (58.1%) in those contests.

Last year, Miami won 41 of 68 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Angels won 34 of the 86 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (39.5%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer last year, Los Angeles went 31-49 (38.8%).

The Angels combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 84 times last season for an 84-72-4 record against the over/under.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez had an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 last season.

Jake Burger had 123 hits while batting .250 with 63 extra-base hits.

Last season, Josh Bell finished with 22 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .247 last season.

Bryan De La Cruz slashed .257/.304/.411 and finished with an OPS of .715.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury racked up an on-base percentage of .306, a slugging percentage of .497, and had 127 hits last season.

Luis Rengifo hit .264 with 15 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Taylor Ward had 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .253 last season.

Mike Trout hit .263 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

