Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners.

Tigers vs Mariners Game Info

Detroit Tigers (1-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSDET

Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

DET: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192)

DET: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-0, 1.29 ERA

The Tigers will look to Casey Mize against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert. Mize and his team were 13-7-0 ATS in his 20 appearances with a spread last season. Mize appeared in four games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 3-1 in those contests. Gilbert has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mariners covered. The Mariners have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Gilbert starts this season.

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (61.1%)

Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Mariners Spread

The Tigers are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +158 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -192.

Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Mariners game on April 1 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Tigers were favorites in 61 games last season and came away with the win 35 times (57.4%) in those contests.

Last year, Detroit won 34 of 60 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Mariners put together a 20-26 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.5% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, Seattle went 18-23 (43.9%).

The Mariners played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-76-6).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene had 134 hits and an OBP of .348 last season.

Colt Keith slashed .260/.309/.380 and finished with an OPS of .689.

Kerry Carpenter ended his last campaign with 75 hits, an OBP of .345, plus a slugging percentage of .587.

Manuel Margot slashed .238/.289/.337 and finished with an OPS of .626.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh had 120 hits and a batting average of .220 a season ago.

Julio Rodriguez slugged .409 while batting .273.

Randy Arozarena had a .332 on-base percentage while batting .219 last season.

Luke Raley hit .243 with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 27 walks.

Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head

3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/7/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/16/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/14/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

