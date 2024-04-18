Mariners vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.

Mariners vs Rockies Game Info

Seattle Mariners (9-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-15)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | COL: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | COL: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134)

SEA: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-2, 7.98 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Rockies) - 0-3, 4.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (1-2) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (0-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Hancock starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. This will be Hancock's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Hudson's starts. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for three Hudson starts this season -- they lost every time.

Mariners vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.7%)

Mariners vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rockies reveal Seattle as the favorite (-138) and Colorado as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Rockies are -134 to cover, and the Mariners are +112.

Mariners vs Rockies Over/Under

Mariners versus Rockies, on April 19, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mariners vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

This season Seattle has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in six of 19 chances this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 8-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 21.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-15).

Colorado has a 4-14 record (winning only 22.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 19 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-0).

The Rockies have put together a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger leads Seattle with 19 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477. He's batting .292.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Haniger hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .171 with two home runs and eight walks, while slugging .257 with an on-base percentage of .266.

He is 173rd in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage and 170th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Caleb Raleigh has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.311/.377.

Jorge Polanco is batting .182 with a .325 OBP and eight RBI for Seattle this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has racked up an on-base percentage of .434, a slugging percentage of .514, and has 26 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .361).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while batting .254. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .306.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .286 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

