Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Mariners vs Reds Game Info

Seattle Mariners (8-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | CIN: +1.5 (-205)

SEA: -1.5 (+168) | CIN: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 2-1, 1.96 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 1-1, 2.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (2-1) for the Mariners and Andrew Abbott (1-1) for the Reds. Miller and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for two Abbott starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (61.8%)

Mariners vs Reds Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Reds are -205 to cover, and the Mariners are +168.

Mariners vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Reds game on April 17 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 5-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 18 chances this season.

The Mariners are 7-11-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 20% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-4).

Cincinnati has gone 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (25%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 7-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger leads Seattle in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (18) this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 46th in slugging.

Haniger has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .171 with two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .257 with an on-base percentage of .266.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 173rd in batting average, 158th in on-base percentage and 168th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Ty France has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has accumulated a team-best OBP (.438) and slugging percentage (.600), while pacing the Reds in hits (19, while batting .317).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .274. He's slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is currently 69th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jake Fraley is batting .400 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.

Will Benson is batting .228 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Mariners vs Reds Head to Head

4/16/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/15/2024: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/6/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/5/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/4/2023: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

