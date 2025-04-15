Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Mariners vs Reds Game Info

Seattle Mariners (8-8) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

SEA: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | CIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 1-1, 2.12 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-1, 0.96 ERA

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (1-1) against the Reds and Nick Lodolo (2-1). When Castillo starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Lodolo starts, the Reds have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Lodolo starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (52.3%)

Mariners vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Reds, Seattle is the favorite at -112, and Cincinnati is -104 playing at home.

Mariners vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Reds are -182 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +150.

Mariners vs Reds Over/Under

Mariners versus Reds, on April 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 7-9-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-7).

Cincinnati has a record of 4-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (40%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds are 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has a double, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .210. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Cal Raleigh has 13 hits, which leads Seattle batters this season. He's batting .220 with eight extra-base hits. He's also slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 110th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Raleigh brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .164 with a .400 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Jorge Polanco has an OPS of 1.006, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .622 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-best slugging percentage (.429) while pacing the Reds in hits (15). He's batting .238 and with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 127th and he is 76th in slugging.

TJ Friedl is slugging .339 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 75th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Matt McLain is hitting .214 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Santiago Espinal is batting .275 with two doubles and two walks.

