Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (56-60) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (68-46)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Apple TV+

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | TB: (+102)

SEA: (-112) | TB: (+102) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-225) | TB: -1.5 (+184)

SEA: +1.5 (-225) | TB: -1.5 (+184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.46 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.91 ERA

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (8-6) against the Rays and Drew Rasmussen (10-5). Gilbert and his team have a record of 10-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Gilbert's team is 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Rasmussen starts, the Rays have gone 10-10-0 against the spread. The Rays are 3-4 in Rasmussen's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (50.4%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -112 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Rays are +184 to cover, while the Mariners are -225 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

Mariners versus Rays, on Aug. 7, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (51%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 49-46 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 115 opportunities.

The Mariners are 40-75-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've finished 16-18 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 10-11 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (47.6%).

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 112 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-59-2).

The Rays have covered 58% of their games this season, going 65-47-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.456) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 23rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Cole Young is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.322/.421.

Rodriguez enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .260 with a .323 OBP and 40 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 123 hits. He's batting .284 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is third in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .458 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Liam Hicks has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .282.

Jonathan Aranda's .374 OBP leads his team.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

7/12/2026: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/10/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2025: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2025: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!