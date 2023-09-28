Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

Odds updated as of 7:43 PM

MLB action on Thursday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (85-73) vs. Texas Rangers (89-69)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158)

SEA: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 13-7, 3.75 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 10-11, 3.25 ERA

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (13-7) against the Rangers and Montgomery (10-11). Gilbert and his team are 15-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-13. The Rangers are 12-19-0 ATS in Montgomery's 31 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in four of Montgomery's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.7%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Rangers are +158 to cover, while the Mariners are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The Mariners-Rangers game on September 28 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (58.1%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 59 times in 99 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 158 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 74-84-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 22-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.9% of those games).

Texas has a 15-23 record (winning only 39.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 159 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-69-4).

The Rangers have put together an 87-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (179) this season. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 26th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has 137 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He's batting .264 and slugging .434.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Cal Raleigh has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.310/.466.

Raleigh brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two walks and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 26 home runs, 93 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has accumulated a slugging percentage of .482, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 37th and he is 31st in slugging.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, four home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Corey Seager has racked up 153 hits with a .392 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .330 while slugging .635.

Including all qualifying players, he is fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 38 home runs and 62 walks.

Nate Lowe is hitting .264 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

9/24/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2023: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2022: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/10/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/9/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

