Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (76-73) vs. Texas Rangers (71-78)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: BSSW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-166) | TEX: (+140)

SEA: (-166) | TEX: (+140) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

SEA: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 11-11, 3.77 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 5-13, 3.84 ERA

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (11-11) for the Mariners and Andrew Heaney (5-13) for the Rangers. Kirby and his team are 12-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team is 11-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 12-14-0 ATS record in Heaney's 26 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Heaney's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The Mariners vs Rangers moneyline has Seattle as a -166 favorite, while Texas is a +140 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rangers. The Mariners are +138 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -166.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Rangers contest on Sept. 15 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 56, or 56%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 12 of 19 games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 148 opportunities.

In 148 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 65-83-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 60 total times this season. They've finished 21-39 in those games.

Texas is 1-6 (winning just 14.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-71-4 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together a 63-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (105) this season while batting .213 with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .427.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 70th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 128th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double and four RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Justin Turner leads Seattle in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 107 hits.

Turner enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a slugging percentage of .397, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 109th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Wyatt Langford is batting .251 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 104th in slugging.

Josh Smith is batting .262 with 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks.

Nate Lowe's .364 on-base percentage leads his team.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2024: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/24/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

