Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (75-73) vs. Texas Rangers (71-77)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-172) | TEX: (+144)

SEA: (-172) | TEX: (+144) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-11, 3.15 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Rangers) - 2-4, 3.89 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (7-11) versus the Rangers and Max Scherzer (2-4). Gilbert and his team are 11-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-11. When Scherzer starts, the Rangers have gone 2-5-0 against the spread. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Scherzer starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.4%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Mariners, Texas is the underdog at +144, and Seattle is -172 playing at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -164 to cover.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Rangers on Sept. 14 is 7. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 55, or 55.6%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 10-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 147 opportunities.

The Mariners are 65-82-0 against the spread in their 147 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 59 total times this season. They've gone 21-38 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Texas has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-71-4).

The Rangers have covered 43.7% of their games this season, going 62-80-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (105) this season while batting .213 with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .428.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .220 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 126th, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Arozarena takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .702, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Rodriguez brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Justin Turner has 105 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349.

Turner has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has racked up a team-high .393 slugging percentage. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 105th and he is 103rd in slugging.

Wyatt Langford has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith is batting .264 with 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks.

Nate Lowe has a .365 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2024: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/24/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/30/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

