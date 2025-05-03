3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Avalanche vs. Stars in Game 7

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

It is time to take a firm position against the Dallas Stars. The Central Division runner-ups have hung tight with the Colorado Avalanche in their first-round matchup; however, the analytics paint a much more sinister picture. Home ice does nothing to boost the Stars' chances on Saturday night.

Dallas has been outplayed in four straight, usually by a substantive margin. Across that sample, they've compiled a lackluster 31.7% expected goals-for rating, dropping their series mark down to 41.1%. Even under the refuge of the American Airlines Center, the Stars have been chasing the puck from start to finish.

Offensively, these teams are leagues apart. Over the last four games, Dallas has mustered a cumulative 26 high-danger chances, failing to crack seven opportunities in any game. Conversely, the Avs have attempted no fewer than 13 in any one of those contests, accumulating a beefy 63 quality chances. That gives Colorado a 71.7% high-danger chances rating over that span.

Analytically, the Avalanche are the superior team, and their chances of winning are far greater than the betting line implies. Naturally, we see an edge in backing the visitors in this spot.

Total Goals Colorado Avalanche May 4 12:25am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the betting mark implies this will be a tight-checking, low-scoring affair, the underlying metrics point toward a different conclusion. As noted, chances have been exchanged freely in this series, and both teams have made the most of their opportunities.

The Avs and Stars have seen a surge in scoring over the last couple of games, but goals have been easy to come by in this series. These Central Division foes have gone over the total in four of six, producing an average of 6.5 goals per game. There’s no stopping that trend in Game 7.

The Stars have had no antidote for the Avalanche attack. Colorado is averaging 31.2 scoring and 13.2 high-danger chances per game. As they have all season, the Avs are making the most of those opportunities. They’ve totaled 22 goals in this opening-round matchup, with 14 coming at five-on-five.

Likewise, the Stars aren’t missing out on their chances. Dallas has sniped 10 goals over their last two, with all but three coming at five-on-five.

Colorado is happy to push the pace, forcing the Stars to keep up. That MO is unlikely to change, with the Avalanche carrying all of the momentum into Saturday night’s clash. We see value on the over in this one.

Undoubtedly, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar drive the Avs’ scoring in the playoffs; however, their secondary contributors and role players have also been up to the task. Count Jonathan Drouin among those secondary contributors who are due for a massive swing in puck luck.

Drouin has been a top contributor throughout this series. The Avalanche winger has a 51.7% expected goals-for rating, averaging 8.3 scoring and 2.7 high-danger chances per game. Moreover, the Avs deploy Drouin in the attacking zone 70.6% of the time, an advantage that should lead to an increase in scoring.

So far this series, Drouin has been on the ice for three goals and only has a hand in two. That puts him well below his nearly point-per-game pace from the regular season, and off his expected goals-for total of 4.9. Further, he’s been held pointless in two straight, despite recording multiple shots in both contests.

Drouin’s ice time has taken a bit of a hit in more recent contests, but that hasn’t impacted his production metrics. The Avs forward continues to get the lion’s share of looks in the attacking zone, resulting in solid production metrics. We’re betting that the veteran makes the most of those opportunities on Saturday night, leaving an edge in backing him to go over his points prop.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!