Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 12:13 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (7-8) vs. Texas Rangers (9-6)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | TEX: (+122)

SEA: (-144) | TEX: (+122) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-1, 2.55 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-1, 2.29 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (0-1, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 2.29 ERA). Gilbert's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers did not cover in any of Eovaldi's three starts with a set spread. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for two Eovaldi starts this season -- they lost both.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (61.5%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +122 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Rangers are -178 to cover, and the Mariners are +146.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Rangers game on April 13 has been set at 7, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 4-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 6-9-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 4-4 in those games.

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 7-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has a double, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .190. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 146th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is batting .173 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average ranks 158th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Cal Raleigh has 12 hits and is batting .214 this season.

Raleigh heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Jorge Polanco leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .647, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .229. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 100th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Garcia hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Josh Smith's .529 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .353 with an on-base percentage of .450.

Josh Jung is batting .478 with three doubles, a triple and a home run.

Jonah Heim is batting .270 with three home runs.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

