Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

On Tuesday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (3-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (3-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | CLE: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | CLE: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+176) | CLE: +1.5 (-215)

SEA: -1.5 (+176) | CLE: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Guardians) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo against the Guardians and Shane Bieber. Castillo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Castillo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Bieber has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians have always been the moneyline underdog when Bieber starts this season.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (58.5%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Seattle is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Mariners are +176 to cover, and the Guardians are -215.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Guardians game on April 2, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners were favorites in 108 games last season and came away with the win 63 times (58.3%) in those contests.

Last year, Seattle won 58 of 95 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 78 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Guardians put together a 32-44 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

Cleveland went 27-38 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (41.5%).

The Guardians combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times last season for a 64-87-2 record against the over/under.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez had 180 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .485 last season.

J.P. Crawford had 142 hits and an OBP of .380.

Caleb Raleigh ended his last campaign with 119 hits, an OBP of .306, plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Ty France slashed .250/.337/.366 and finished with an OPS of .703.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez put up an on-base percentage of .356, a slugging percentage of .475, and had 172 hits last season.

Steven Kwan hit .268 with 36 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 70 walks.

Josh Naylor had 31 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while batting .308 last season.

Andres Gimenez hit .251 with 27 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 32 walks.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

4/1/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/7/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2023: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/31/2023: 9-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/30/2023: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/4/2022: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/3/2022: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

