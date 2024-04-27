Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Saturday.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Seattle Mariners (14-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-15)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-156) | ARI: (+132)

SEA: (-156) | ARI: (+132) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 2-2, 4.62 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (2-2) against the Diamondbacks and Slade Cecconi (1-0). When Kirby starts, his team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. Cecconi has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for one Cecconi start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.9%)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -156 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Seattle is +140 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Mariners-Diamondbacks on April 27, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 26 opportunities.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 12-14-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have gone 3-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.3% of those games).

Arizona has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer without winning.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-14-1).

The Diamondbacks have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 14-13-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .244. He has an on-base percentage of .306 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 99th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle with 19 hits and an OBP of .330 this season. He's batting .247 and slugging .481.

He is 93rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Josh Rojas has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .316/.391/.509.

Rojas brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .343, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Rodriguez has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 35 hits with a .385 on-base percentage and a .547 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 11th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .288 with five doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Christian Walker is hitting .263 with two doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Corbin Carroll has two doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .202.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/26/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2023: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

