Mariners vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

On Friday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are up against the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Cubs Game Info

Seattle Mariners (5-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-5)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Apple TV+

Mariners vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | CHC: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | CHC: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+162) | CHC: +1.5 (-196)

SEA: -1.5 (+162) | CHC: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 0-1, 4.15 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (1-1) versus the Cubs and Jordan Wicks (0-1). Miller has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Miller's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Wicks has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs went 1-1-0. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for two Wicks starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (55.6%)

Mariners vs Cubs Moneyline

The Mariners vs Cubs moneyline has Seattle as a -130 favorite, while Chicago is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Cubs are -196 to cover, and the Mariners are +162.

Mariners vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Cubs on April 12, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Mariners vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 13 chances this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 4-9-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have compiled a 4-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Chicago has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have collected a 7-5-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger leads Seattle in OBP (.354) and total hits (11) this season. He's batting .262 batting average while slugging .452.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Haniger will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Dominic Canzone has a double, three home runs and three walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .567 with an on-base percentage of .303.

J.P. Crawford has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .232 and a slugging percentage of .260 this season.

Caleb Raleigh has been key for Seattle with seven hits, an OBP of .256 plus a slugging percentage of .361.

Cubs Player Leaders

Christopher Morel has accumulated a slugging percentage of .553 and has 14 hits, both team-high figures for the Cubs. He's batting .298 and with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is slugging .489 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualifying players, he is 51st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has put up an on-base percentage of .404, a team-high for the Cubs.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .268 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

