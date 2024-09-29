Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (84-77) vs. Oakland Athletics (69-92)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 8-12, 3.33 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 8-9, 4.35 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.35 ERA). Gilbert and his team are 13-19-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-11. The Athletics have gone 12-11-0 against the spread when Spence starts. The Athletics are 7-13 in Spence's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Athletics reveal Seattle as the favorite (-138) and Oakland as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Seattle is +150 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Athletics game on Sept. 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (57.9%) in those games.

This season Seattle has been victorious 39 times in 66 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 160 opportunities.

The Mariners are 74-86-0 against the spread in their 160 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 39.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (54-84).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Oakland has gone 35-67 (34.3%).

In the 160 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-83-2).

The Athletics have an 85-75-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (118) this season while batting .218 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 124th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualified, he is 35th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Justin Turner has 118 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .566, and has 160 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .295).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is sixth in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Lawrence Butler is batting .262 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks.

Shea Langeliers has 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks while batting .224.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/4/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/12/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

