Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (82-77) vs. Oakland Athletics (69-90)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-172) | OAK: (+144)

SEA: (-172) | OAK: (+144) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156)

SEA: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-3, 3.02 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 11-12, 4.43 ERA

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (8-3) for the Mariners and JP Sears (11-12) for the Athletics. When Woo starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has been victorious in 73.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-4. The Athletics have an 18-13-0 record against the spread in Sears' starts. The Athletics are 10-16 in Sears' 26 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (63%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +144 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -172 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Athletics are -156 to cover, and the Mariners are +130.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

Mariners versus Athletics, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 158 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 73-85-0 against the spread in their 158 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 54-82 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.7% of those games).

Oakland is 21-40 (winning only 34.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-82-2).

The Athletics have gone 84-74-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 116 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .218 with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .312 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 69th in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified batters, he is 33rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .367 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and 14 RBI.

Randy Arozarena has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .258 with 59 walks and 59 runs scored.

Turner has safely hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up an on-base percentage of .369, a slugging percentage of .567, and has 159 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .298).

He is ninth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

JJ Bleday has 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 66 walks while batting .243. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 94th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .268 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks.

Shea Langeliers has 18 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .224.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/4/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/12/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2024: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/10/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!